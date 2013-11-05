UPDATE 4-Defeated M23 ends revolt in Congo, raising peace hopes

* Rebels say ready to demobilise troops after string of
defeats
* U.S. special envoy hails significant step toward peace
* Kinshasa says ready to sign deal with M23 in coming days
* Attention will shift to dozens of smaller armed groups
By Kenny Katombe
TSHANZU, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 5 (Reuters) -
D emocratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebel group on Tuesday called
an end to a 20-month revolt after the army captured its last
hilltop strongholds, raising hopes for peace in a region where
millions have died in nearly two decades of violence.
The M23 announced it would disarm and pursue political talks
hours after government forces drove the rebels out of the
villages of Tshanzu and Runyoni before dawn. A two-week
U.N.-backed offensive had cornered the insurgents in the lush
hills along the border with Uganda and Rwanda.
"The chief of staff and the commanders of all major units
are requested to prepare troops for disarmament, demobilisation
and reintegration on terms to be agreed with the government of
Congo," M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa said in a statement.
The United States welcomed the declaration as a "significant
positive step" for eastern Congo. Millions of people have died
from violence, disease and hunger since the 1990s as
foreign-backed insurgents have waged a series of rebellions,
often for control of the region's rich deposits of gold,
diamonds and tin.
M23's defeat appeared to vindicate the United Nations'
deployment of a tough new Intervention Brigade this year. But,
with dozens of rebel groups still active, pacifying the
mineral-rich region at Africa's heart remains a daunting task.
The M23 is just the latest manifestation of simmering anger
with Kinshasa among ethnic Tutsis in eastern Congo. The real
test will be whether government and rebels can reach a lasting
political deal. M23 took up arms last year when a previous 2009
peace accord with the Tutsi-led CNDP rebels unravelled.
In the distant capital, Kinshasa, thousands of women dressed
in white marched down the central boulevard to parliament
chanting songs praising Kabila and the army.
Lambert Mende, a spokesman for Kabila's government, said it
would sign an accord in the coming days in the Ugandan capital
Kampala, where peace talks have been taking place for months.
"Militarily, this is finished," Mende said, noting that many
M23 fighters had surrendered to army troops. M23's military
commander Sultani Makenga and his commanders had deserted their
positions in Tshanzu, setting fire to munitions depots and
military trucks before fleeing into forests, he added.
KABILA RIDING HIGH
M23's defeat marked a dramatic turnaround for 42-year-old
Kabila. A year ago, his presidency was in tatters after M23
swept aside U.N. peacekeepers and the army to capture Goma, the
largest town in eastern Congo.
That defeat led to the deployment of the new U.N.
Intervention Brigade, an overhaul of the Congolese army, and
increased diplomatic pressure on neighbouring Rwanda not to
meddle in the conflict, changing the tide of events. M23 has
since been riven by defections and factional in-fighting.
Martin Kobler, head of a 19,850-member U.N. mission in Congo
(MONUSCO), said attention would now turn to the remaining armed
groups, including the Rwandan Hutu FDLR and Uganda's ADF-NALU.
"We have teeth and we are using those teeth," Kobler said in
Pretoria, referring to the 3,000-strong Intervention Brigade.
Russell Feingold, U.S. special envoy to the Great Lakes
region, said the issues of an amnesty and reintegration of
rebels into the army were vital to ensuring a durable peace.
"In a region that has suffered so much, this is obviously a
significant positive step in the right direction," he said.
Feingold voiced confidence that Rwanda, accused by U.N.
experts of backing the M23, now wanted to see an end to the
insurgency. The United States suspended military aid this year
to Rwanda, which has repeatedly denied backing the rebels.
The U.N. special envoy to the region Mary Robinson issued a
joint statement with Feingold and Kobler calling for swift
disarmament of the M23 and accountability for perpetrators of
war crimes and crimes against humanity. Analysts say M23's
military leader Makenga was among those unlikely to benefit from
any amnesty.
"The military victories over the M23 will send a very strong
message to the many other armed groups operating in the east,"
said Stephanie Wolters of the Institute of Strategic Studies in
Pretoria. "It may prompt them to consider the advantages of a
negotiated solution over a drawn-out military campaign."
The Rwandan Hutu FDLR, which analysts say numbers more than
1,500 fighters paid for by illegal mining and logging, will
likely be the priority for Congo's army and U.N. troops.
The FDLR includes some Hutus who fled Rwanda after the 1994
genocide of 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus. Its presence in
Congo has long been used by Kigali as a pretext for intervening.