Congo fires heavy weapons into Rwanda, source says

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 19 (Reuters) - S oldiers from Democratic Republic of Congo fired heavy weapons rounds into Rwandan territory on Monday, wounding three people, a source at Rwanda's presidency told Reuters.

"The FARDC (Congo national army) is bombing our territory, specifically the Gisenyi area. Three civilians have been injured so far," the source said, asking not to be named.

A Congo government official denied the claim, saying Rwanda was firing into its own territory to justify an intervention.

