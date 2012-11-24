版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 24日 星期六 21:36 BJT

Great Lakes leaders tell Congo rebels to stop war, leave Goma

KAMPALA Nov 24 Heads of state from Africa's Great Lakes region on Saturday urged rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo's turbulent east to stop expanding their war and leave the town of Goma which they captured this week.

The leaders met in the Ugandan capital Kampala to try to bring an end to the conflict after the M23 rebels said they planned to "liberate" the vast central African country.

A statement signed by the leaders after their meeting urged the M23 to stop talk of overthrowing an elected government and to "stop all war activities and withdraw from Goma".

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐