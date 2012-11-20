Rwanda's Kagame in Uganda for talks with Kabila - Uganda sources

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
KAMPALA Nov 20 Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to hold talks with Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila in Uganda after rebels claimed control of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, sources at Uganda's presidency said on Tuesday.
The two presidents arrived at Uganda's Entebbe airport on Tuesday afternoon, and were due to meet Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni separately before holding face-to-face talks, said the sources.
"Museveni will first meet them separately to try to create a rapport for a joint meeting which is likely to take place tomorrow (Wednesday) morning," one of the sources said.
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.