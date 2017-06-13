Congo tells consortia to form joint bid for Inga 3 hydro project

KINSHASA, June 13 Democratic Republic of Congo
on Tuesday asked Chinese and Spanish consortia vying to develop
a long-delayed $14 billion hydroelectric project to join
together and submit a single bid.
The statement represents a new delay for the Inga 3 project,
which has struggled to attract financing. Last May, the
government announced plans to select a developer by October 2016
and begin construction this month.
The World Bank announced it had suspended funding for Inga 3
last July after the presidency took control of the project from
the prime minister's office, raising concerns about transparency
.
A brief statement from the presidency gave no reason for the
latest decision, which affects the China Three Gorges
Corporation and a consortium that includes
engineering giant Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
.
The project along the Congo River will expand on
two existing Inga hydroelectric dams and is part of an
eight-stage Grand Inga project that would produce a record
44,000 MW at an estimated cost of $50 billion to $80 billion.
Proponents say it could one day power half of Africa.
Critics say the money would be better spent supporting smaller
local plants.
"The two consortiums have been invited ... to do everything
possible to form a single group before submitting an optimized
bid," said a statement from the presidency.
Of Inga 3's 4,800 MW, 2,500 will be sold to South Africa and
1,300 is earmarked for Congo's mining sector. The remaining
1,000 will go toward meeting domestic demand in a country where
less than 15 percent of the population has electricity.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Larry
King)