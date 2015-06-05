Students riot after Congo cancels leaked baccalaureate exams

BRAZZAVILLE, June 5 Thousands of Congo Republic
high school students rioted on Friday in three of the country's
biggest cities following a decision by the government to cancel
baccalaureate exams after the questions were leaked online.
Protesting students in Brazzaville, Point Noire and Dolisie
pelted police with stones and attacked property while security
forces fired tear gas to disperse them and arrested some.
Education Minister Hellot Matson Mampouya said questions for
the exams, which began on June 2 and mark the end of high school
education, had been leaked and were being shared on social
media.
"The questions which were being shared on the Internet were
the same as the ones the students were supposed to answer the
next day," Mampouya said. "We felt it would be irresponsible to
continue the exams with so many irregularities."
Mampouya said the 66,582 students registered for the exams
would have to retake them on a date yet to be decided. He added
that the director of exams had been arrested.
"From the first day of the exams, we were getting the
questions from friends by phone, most often shared through
WhatsApp a day before the exam," said Judith Irène Balou,
a high school student.
"We will then get the answers from teachers and then bribe
the exam supervisor to allow us to enter the hall with it," she
said, urging the government to punish all those involved.
