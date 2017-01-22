UPDATE 2-China Moly to help BHR acquire stake in Congo's Tenke copper mine

(Adds confirmation Gecamines dropped objection to BHR deal)
KINSHASA Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC)
said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with
Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of
a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive
Tenke copper mine.
Congo's mining minister Martin Kabwelulu, meanwhile,
confirmed CMOC had become the majority owner of Tenke after
state miner Gecamines dropped its objections to CMOC's purchase
in May of a 56 percent stake from Freeport McMoRan Inc
for $2.65 billion.
Gecamines, which holds a 20 percent stake in Tenke, one of
the world's largest copper mines, also dropped its objections to
BHR's purchase of a minority stake from Canada's Lundin Mining
in November for about $1.14 billion, Kabwelulu told
Reuters.
Gecamines had previously argued that it had a right to
pre-empt the deals. Its representatives could not be immediately
reached for comment and it was not clear what compensation, if
any, the company had received.
"CMOC will provide financial guarantees and other assistance
to BHR to ensure that BHR's acquisition of Lundin's 24 percent
indirect stake in (Tenke) completes successfully in a timely
manner," CMOC said in a statement.
It added that as part of the agreement CMOC would have the
right to purchase BHR's stake at a pre-agreed price if BHR left
the project.
Congo is Africa's largest copper producer, mining about 1
million tonnes of the metal in 2014 and 2015. Tenke has proven
and probable reserves of 3.8 million tonnes of contained copper,
according to CMOC.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier and Clelia
Oziel)