CORRECTED-Congo expected to produce 1.5 million tonnes of copper in 2018

(Corrects to show that Katanga Mining project was suspended in
2015, not 2016)
CAPE TOWN Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's
industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top
copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal
in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's
vice-president said on Wednesday.
Simon Tuma-Waku told guests at the African Mining Indaba
conference in Cape Town that the expected 2018 resumption of
Glencore's Katanga Mining project, which has been
suspended since September 2015, would significantly boost
national output.
