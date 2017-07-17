FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two injured in electrical fire at Congo's Tenke copper mine
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
2017年7月17日

KINSHASA, July 17 (Reuters) - Two employees at the Tenke copper mine in Democratic Republic of Congo suffered minor injuries in an electrical fire at the weekend, majority owner China Molybdenum Co Ltd said on Monday, disputing media reports the workers had died.

France's Le Figaro and Congolese media had reported that the two employees were killed in the fire.

The mine "experienced an electrical short in a single transformer that supplies the SAG Mill at the Kwatebala plant, resulting in a small localised fire, which was quickly extinguished," the statement said.

"We anticipate that normal operations will resume shortly," it added. "(Tenke) does not anticipate a material impact on copper or cobalt production for this quarter or the year."

Tenke is one of the world's largest copper-cobalt mines with proven and probable reserves of 3.8 million tonnes of contained copper. China Molybdenum purchased its 56 percent stake in the mine last year from American miner Freeport-McMoRan. (Reporting by Aaron Ross, editing by Louise Heavens)

