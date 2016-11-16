Gecamines 'strongly opposed' to Lundin's Tenke mine stake sale

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
DAKAR Nov 16 Congo state miner Gecamines said on Wednesday it is "strongly opposed" to Lundin Mining selling a 24 percent stake in the Tenke copper mine to a Chinese company, arguing that it has a preemptive right to buy the stake.
Canada's Lundin announced on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its stake in the project in the Democratic Republic of Congo to Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners for about $1.14 billion in cash. (Reporting by Edward McAllister; editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.