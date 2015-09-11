Glencore Congo unit says to pursue $880 mln modernisation plan

KINSHASA, Sept 11 Congolese miner Kamoto Copper
Company (KCC), controlled by Glencore, said on Friday
it was suspending production of copper and cobalt but would
press ahead with a planned $880 million modernisation project to
cut costs.
KCC said in a statement it would maintain at least 80
percent of its existing workforce during the shutdown, which was
announced this week in Glencore's results.
The KCC joint-venture is controlled by the Swiss mining and
trading company, while Democratic Republic of Congo's state
mining company Gecamines holds a 20 percent stake.
