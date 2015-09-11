版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 9月 12日

Glencore Congo unit says to pursue $880 mln modernisation plan

KINSHASA, Sept 11 Congolese miner Kamoto Copper Company (KCC), controlled by Glencore, said on Friday it was suspending production of copper and cobalt but would press ahead with a planned $880 million modernisation project to cut costs.

KCC said in a statement it would maintain at least 80 percent of its existing workforce during the shutdown, which was announced this week in Glencore's results.

The KCC joint-venture is controlled by the Swiss mining and trading company, while Democratic Republic of Congo's state mining company Gecamines holds a 20 percent stake. (Reporting by Bienvenu Bakumanya; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Emma Farge)

