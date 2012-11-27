Congo says M23 rebel demands for Goma withdrawal a 'farce'

BRIEF-Zhejiang Longsheng unable to win bid for Dow Chemical's assets
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo Nov 27 The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) government said on Tuesday that demands made by M23 rebels for pulling out of the eastern city of Goma were a "farce".
"It's a farce, that's the word. There's been a document adopted by the region. If each day they're going to come back with new demands it becomes ridiculous. We're no longer in the realms of seriousness," DRC spokesman Lambert Mende told Reuters from Kinshasa.
M23 rebels have demanded DRC's President Joseph Kabila hold national talks, release political prisoners and disband the electoral commission before they withdraw from Goma.
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders