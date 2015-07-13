Congo state miner sells copper concession to Chinese investors

KINSHASA July 13 Democratic Republic of Congo's
state miner Gecamines said it has sold an exploitation permit
for a copper and cobalt concession in southeast Katanga province
to Chinese investors for $52 million.
In an statement on its website, Gecamines said that it sold
the roughly 13 square kilometre concession to Congo Dongfang
International Mining, a subsidiary of Chinese company Zhejiang
Huayou Cobalt Co, Ltd.
The concession contains reserves of 354,619 tonnes of copper
and 62,903 tonnes of cobalt, Gecamines said, and was controlled
by its former subsidiary, Compagnie Miniere du Sud Katanga (CMSK
SAS), which Gecamines has since absorbed.
Gecamines and another state-owned company, Simco, acquired
full ownership of CMSK SAS in 2012 by purchasing a 60 percent
stake from Belgian investor George Forrest's Entreprise Generale
Malta Forrest (EGMF) for $58 million.
The statement said that the main reason for the sale was the
significant distance between the concession and the concentrator
it uses to process the extracted minerals, which Gecamines said
imposed substantial transport costs.
Gecamines added that it had gained capital with the sale as
it retains control of a concentrator and several other
exploitation and research permits previously held by CMSK SAS.
Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that
Gecamines' failure to publish the terms of a sale of state
shares in a joint copper and cobalt mining venture to a Glencore
unit breached government regulations and an agreement
with the World Bank. [ID;nL8N0ZC1UP]
A Gecamines representative was not immediately available for
comment on Monday.
