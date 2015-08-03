Congo gold production rises 79 pct in Q2 - report

KINSHASA Aug 3 Gold production in Democratic
Republic of Congo rose sharply in the second quarter and copper
production also picked up, the central bank said on Monday,
despite uncertainty about a proposed revision of the mining
code.
Congo, which hopes to become one of Africa's leading gold
producers, mined 8,123 kilogrammes of gold in the second quarter
of 2015, according to the bank's June statistical bulletin,
released on its website on Monday. That was up 79 percent from
4,528 kilogrammes over the same period last year.
Gold production in the first quarter of the year rose 70
percent.
Large new mines opened by companies including Randgold
Resources, AngloGold Ashanti and Banro Corporation
in the last four years have boosted Congo's industrial
gold output from near zero in 2011 to over 20 tonnes last year.
Copper production rose to 278,621 tonnes in the second
quarter, a four percent increase from 268,214 tonnes over the
same period last year. Congo, Africa's leading copper producer,
mined 1 million tonnes last year for the first
time.
Mining makes up some 20 percent of the central African
country's gross domestic product (GDP). The International
Monetary Fund expects the mining sector to help the economy grow
9.2 percent in 2015 for a second consecutive year, one of the
fastest rates in the world.
Congo's government submitted a revision of its 2002 mining
code to parliament in March despite fierce criticism from the
industry. Miners claim increases in tax and royalty payments
would make new investments unprofitable, although civil society
groups have questioned the basis for this assumption.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Additional reporting by
Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya in Kinshasa; Editing by Emma Farge and
Ruth Pitchford)