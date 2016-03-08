Two dead, five missing in Congo after wall collapse at Glencore mine

KINSHASA, March 8 Two workers at Glencore's Katanga Mining copper and cobalt operation in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo died on Tuesday and five remain missing after a pit wall collapsed, the mine's chairman told Reuters.

"We have found two bodies," said Gustave Nzeng, chairman of Kamoto Copper Company (KCC), the joint venture that runs the mine. Glencore said earlier that seven workers had gone missing in the landslide. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)