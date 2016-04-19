Randgold signs joint venture for gold project in Congo

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
KINSHASA, April 19 Randgold Resources has entered a joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo with a company controlled by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler and a state miner, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.
The gold project in northeastern Congo with Moku Goldmines AG, majority-owned by Gertler's Fleurette Group, and state miner Sokimo could allow Randgold to acquire a minimum 51 percent stake by funding and conducting exploration and completing a prefeasibility study, the statement said. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and David Clarke)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.