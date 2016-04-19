Randgold signs joint venture for gold project in Congo

KINSHASA, April 19 Randgold Resources has entered a joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo with a company controlled by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler and a state miner, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The gold project in northeastern Congo with Moku Goldmines AG, majority-owned by Gertler's Fleurette Group, and state miner Sokimo could allow Randgold to acquire a minimum 51 percent stake by funding and conducting exploration and completing a prefeasibility study, the statement said. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and David Clarke)