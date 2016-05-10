Congo state miner says not informed of Freeport's copper mine sale

KINSHASA May 10 Democratic Republic of Congo state miner Gecamines said in a statement on Tuesday that it was not informed of Freeport-McMoRan Inc's sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper project and "will assert its rights."

Freeport sold its 56 percent stake to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) on Monday for $2.65 billion in cash. Gecamines holds a 20 percent stake in Tenke, one of the world's largest copper mines. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier)