UPDATE 2-Freeport may be hiding value of Congo Tenke mine sale - minister

KINSHASA May 13 Democratic Republic of Congo's
mines minister said on Friday that he suspects Freeport-McMoRan
Inc is hiding the true value of the sale of its majority
stake in the Tenke copper project and should pay taxes on the
deal.
Freeport, which agreed to sell its 56 percent stake to China
Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) on Monday for $2.65 billion
in cash, said it had observed the tax laws. Congolese government
officials say they were not informed in advance of the sale.
"In this case, there is a presumption of the desire to hide
the real earnings from the transaction. Is $2.65 billion the
real price?" Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu wrote in a
statement.
"Freeport has made a foreign sale of a very valuable
Congolese asset," he added. "There must therefore be a tax to
pay. We are going to again push the tax authority to claim it."
In a response to written questions, Freeport spokesman Eric
Kinneberg said: "Freeport-McMoRan and (Tenke) conduct their
businesses in a transparent manner and pay their taxes in
accordance with all applicable laws."
He said that the company informed Gecamines of the sale
within an hour of its conclusion. He added that securities laws
prohibited advance disclosure of the transaction as Gecamines is
not a shareholder in the holding company that Freeport is
selling to CMOC.
Tenke is one of the world's largest copper mines. It says it
produced 203,694 tonnes of copper cathode in 2015 and paid about
$379 million in taxes and fees.
The government has raised objections to similar deals in the
past. Last June, the government demanded that Ivanhoe Mines'
sale of a stake in a copper mine to Zijin Mining
be suspended until Ivanhoe addressed its concerns.
The government dropped its objections in September, allowing
the $412 million sale to go ahead as planned.
