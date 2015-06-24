Glencore acquires concession from Congo state miner

KINSHASA, June 24 A Glencore controlled
mine in Democratic Republic of Congo has acquired a concession
from state miner Gecamines' joint venture, a Glencore spokesman
said on Wednesday.
Swiss commodities trading house Glencore holds a majority
stake in the Mutanda copper and cobalt mine in southeastern
Congo's Katanga province, while Israeli billionaire Dan
Gertler's Fleurette Group owns the remainder.
Glencore spokesman Charles Watenphul said that its Mutanda
unit had bought the rights to a permit located within the
concession from Chabara, a joint venture between Gecamines and
Dino Steel International.
He declined to provide the value of the transaction.
A representative from Congo's mines ministry said that the
ministry learned of the transaction last week and has requested
details from Gecamines but has yet to receive them.
The chairman of Gecamines was not available for immediate
comment.
Congo is Africa's top copper producer and home to half the
world's cobalt reserves. Mutanda, one of the country's largest
mines, produced 197,129 tonnes of copper and 14,409 tonnes of
cobalt in 2014.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; editing by Emma Farge and Jason
Neely)