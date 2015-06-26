Congo broke transparency rules with mine sale to Glencore unit-IMF

KINSHASA, June 26 Congo's government breached
its own regulations and the terms of an agreement with the World
Bank by failing to disclose the sale of state shares in a joint
mining venture, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on
Friday.
Swiss trading house Glencore said this week its
Congo joint venture with Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler's
Fleurette Group, Mutanda Mining, had bought a new concession in
February to expand its copper and cobalt mining in the area.
The Kawama concession was purchased from local mining
operator Dino Steel International, which held a 70 percent
stake, and Congolese state miner Gecamines, which held the rest.
Congo's prime minister passed a decree in 2011 requiring the
public announcement of mining deals involving the state as part
of efforts to improve transparency in Africa's top copper
producer.
However, a year later the IMF halted $240 million in loans
after the government failed to provide sufficient details on the
sale of mining assets by Gecamines to a British Virgin
Islands-based company. The IMF does not currently have a lending
programme in place.
Officials from Gecamines and the mines ministry were not
immediately available for comment on Friday. A Congo mines
ministry official said on Wednesday it only learned of the deal
last week and had requested more details from Gecamines.
Dino Steel and Glencore declined to comment. Fleurette could
not immediately be reached for comment.
"This sale of asset by the state-owned enterprise,
Gecamines, as confirmed by the company acquiring the asset, was
not posted within 60 days of its signing on the website of the
Ministry of Mines nor gazette," the IMF's resident
representative in Congo, Oscar Melhado, wrote in an email to
Reuters, referring to the government's obligation to publish
details of the sale.
"It does not also comply with some criteria of the
governance matrix agreed between the government with the World
Bank related to posting contracts and competitive bidding for
divestment of government assets," he added, providing no
specifics.
The governance matrix requires "open, transparent and
competitive procedures" for the sale of mining stakes and that
sales be published by the government within 60 days.
A World Bank representative was not immediately available
for comment.
A source close to the deal said Dino Steel received $20
million and Gecamines $10 million for the concession.
In a statement on Friday, U.S. democracy watchdog the Carter
Center called on the Congolese government to publish the terms
of the Mutanda deal.
It said the Kawama concession is potentially very valuable,
having previously attracted thousands of artisanal miners
seeking high-grade ore near the surface.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Emma Farge and Dale
Hudson)