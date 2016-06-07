Congo mining sector sheds 3,000 direct jobs since last year - chamber

| LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 7
LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 7 (Reuters) -
D emocratic Republic of Congo's mining sector has lost at least
3,000 direct and 10,000 subcontractor jobs since commodity
prices began to tumble last year, the chamber of mines said on
Tuesday.
Congo, Africa's largest copper producer, is heavily
dependent on the mining sector, which together with its smaller
oil industry accounts for 98 percent of export earnings.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange lost a
quarter of its value in 2015 and is down slightly this year.
Congo also faces political uncertainty, as a presidential
election set for November is likely to be delayed and opponents
of President Joseph Kabila have vowed protests if he does not
honour the constitution by stepping down at the end of the year.
"Even though ... staff levels at mining operations are not
yet entirely known, a loss of 3,000 direct jobs can already be
reported," the industry group's first-quarter report said.
It said Kazakh company Eurasian Resources Group cut 1,300
jobs this year at a mine and sub-contracting company it
controls. A union for workers at those companies says the cuts
will cost more than 2,000 jobs.
Glencore's 18-month suspension of operations at its
Katanga unit, one of Congo's biggest copper and cobalt miners,
last September led to 1,200 job losses.
The report also said copper production in the first quarter
of 2016 fell 11.8 percent to 234,313 tonnes, while gold output
fell 15.7 percent and cobalt production dropped 21.3 percent.
The country's central bank said on Saturday that copper
output in the first quarter of this year had fallen 20 percent
to 219,009 tonnes and that gold and cobalt production fell 8 and
19 percent, respectively.
The reason for the discrepancies was not immediately clear.
The chamber of mines report added that Sicomines, the mining
side of a $6 billion minerals-for-infrastructure deal between
Chinese companies and the Congolese state first signed in 2007,
has already become the country's third largest copper producer.
The two biggest producers are Mutanda, a joint venture
between Switzerland-based Glencore and Israeli
billionaire Dan Gertler's Fleurette Group, and Tenke, whose
majority stake Freeport McMoRan Inc agreed to sell last
month to China Molybdenum Co Ltd for $2.65 billion.
(Editing by Tim Cocks and David Clarke)