UPDATE 3-Dissidents expelled from Congo's ruling coalition

* Out after urging Kabila not to cling to power
* Critics fear he will delay presidential vote
* Concerns about African leaders testing term limits
(Adds sackings of minister and presidential counselor)
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, Sept 16 Seven senior political figures
were kicked out of Democratic Republic of Congo's ruling
coalition on Wednesday for signing a letter urging President
Joseph Kabila not to cling to power after his term expires next
year, government officials said.
One, the planning minister, was also sacked from his post
later in the day by presidential ordonnance, as was another
longtime ally of Kabila whose party signed the letter.
In Monday's letter to Kabila, the leaders of the G7, a
grouping of parties within the coalition, demanded immediate
steps to ensure a presidential election scheduled for November
2016 is held on time.
A successful vote would mark the first peaceful transition
of power in the vast Central African nation, whose
continent-leading copper production has attracted investors like
Freeport McMoran and Glencore. It is also a
major exporter of cobalt, gold and tin ore.
But Kabila's critics fear he intends to exploit a packed and
expensive slate of local, provincial and national polls over the
next 14 months to force delays to the presidential vote.
Kabila, who has refused to say he will step down in 2016, is
one of several long-ruling African leaders approaching the end
constitutional term limits. Moves by other leaders to extend
their rule have triggered mass protests in Burundi, Burkina Faso
and other countries.
"The authors of the memorandum are excluding themselves from
the presidential majority," government spokesman Lambert Mende,
himself a member of the coalition's leadership, said on
state-run television.
He rejected the letter's suggestion that Kabila intended to
violate the constitution, saying it had unjustly exposed the
president to public vilification.
A presidential ordonnance issued later in the day said that
one of the signatories, Planning Minister Olivier Kamitatu, had
been relieved of his post. The ordonnance said that he had
failed to show the discretion expected of members of government.
"By firing a minister who asked him to respect the
constitution, Kabila has shown that he is at the end of his
line," Kamitatu told Reuters after the decision.
Meanwhile, Pierre Lumbi, the president of the Social
Movement for Renewal (MSR), the second-largest party in Kabila's
coalition and a representative of whom also signed the letter,
was stripped of his post as special counselor to the chief of
state in matters of security.
In a statement, the G7 leaders said that they had walked out
of an emergency meeting called on Wednesday in response to the
letter when the majority refused to consider the issues they had
raised.
Kabila, in power since the assassination of his father
President Laurent Kabila in 2001, is required by the
constitution to leave office next year.
The G7 warned in its letter that violating the
constitution's two-term limit risked destabilising the vast
country where regional wars between 1996 and 2003 killed
millions, most from hunger and disease.
The G7 parties control more than 80 of 500 seats in Congo's
lower house of parliament and their members occupy 13 of 47
ministerial or vice-ministerial posts in Kabila's cabinet. The
coalition would still have a majority if they all left.
On Tuesday, unidentified men, armed with batons, attacked an
opposition rally that was demanding that Kabila step down in
2016. At least three people were wounded in the attack,
including an alleged attacker who appeared to lay lifeless on
the ground as a mob took turns beating him with wooden sticks.
