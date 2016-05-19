UPDATE 1-Congo's president shows would-be successor who is in charge

* Kabila required by constitution to step down in December
* Western powers threaten sanctions if no progress on
elections
* Former ally Katumbi seen as chief rival
* High court decision gives Kabila legal cover for election
delay
(Adds arrest warrant issued against Katumbi)
KINSHASA, May 19 "You won't scare us!" was how
the Congolese leadership responded this week to Western threats
of sanctions unless President Joseph Kabila ends his 15 years in
power by holding an election on schedule in November.
It is a message that has also been delivered, in various
ways, to Moise Katumbi, a former close ally of the president now
seeking to replace him - a measure of Kabila's apparent
determination to stay in power and his mastery of the means to
do so.
Hours before Katumbi announced he would run for president,
he was accused of hiring U.S. mercenaries for a coup plot. On
Tuesday, a prosecutor issued a warrant for his arrest as he lay
in hospital, recovering from clashes last Friday between police
and his supporters outside the prosecutor's office hearing the
case in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo's second city.
The standoff in the vast central African country, which has
never known a peaceful transfer of power, could become a violent
showdown between Kabila, who succeeded his assassinated father,
and Katumbi, former governor of Katanga province in the
southeast and owner of TP Mazembe, African soccer's Real Madrid.
The government says it is unlikely to be able to organise
the presidential poll on time due to budgetary and logistical
constraints. The country's highest court ruled a week ago that
Kabila would stay in power until elections could be held.
Congo is Africa's largest copper producer and Western mining
giants like Glencore and Randgold have invested
heavily since a 2003 peace agreement drew a line under years of
conflict that sucked in more than a half-dozen neighbouring
countries.
The United States and Britain said last week they were
actively considering sanctioning Kabila's inner circle unless
progress was made towards holding elections on time.
In response, Henri Mova Sakani, the Secretary-General of
Kabila's party, accused outside forces of trying to split up the
country in a bid to restore colonialism.
"You can come up with anything you like - sanctions or
whatever. You won't scare us!" he declared in a speech to
hundreds of people gathered in yellow-party t-shirts on Tuesday
to mark the 1997 overthrow of autocrat Mobutu Sese Seko by
Kabila's father.
PATRONAGE
Leading opposition parties say the court ruling is part of a
"constitutional coup d'etat" and have called for nationwide
marches on May 26 to demand Kabila step down this year.
But Kabila allies won more than two-thirds of the elections
for governors of newly created provinces in March, shoring up
local control of security forces and patronage networks.
"Cohesion in the Kabila camp has been maintained these last
months," said Hans Hoebeke, International Crisis Group's senior
Congo analyst. "At this stage there is little-to-no pressure on
him."
Whereas neighbouring strongmen Denis Sassou Nguesso in Congo
Republic and Paul Kagame in Rwanda have easily pushed through
constitutional changes to allow them to stand for third terms,
Kabila has been unable to take such a blunt approach.
Millions have died from conflict, hunger and disease since
his father Laurent overthrew Mobutu. The country's east remains
ravaged by armed groups and in January 2015, dozens died in
protests against proposed changes to the election law that could
have delayed the poll by years.
Opposition parties have struggled to mobilise supporters for
street rallies, but that may change with the multi-millionaire
Katumbi, who resigned from running the mineral-rich Katanga in
September, accusing Kabila's allies of plotting to keep the
president in power.
"Our future president is Moise Katumbi whether Kabila likes
it or not," said Pierre Nyembo Muyeye outside the prosecutor's
office in Lubumbashi. Some Katumbi partisans have threatened to
burn down the entire city if he was arrested.
Known during his governorship for distributing $100 bills to
the public, Katumbi has been keen to present himself as the face
of the people against a predatory state. "The greatest army in
the world is the people," he often says.
"The government fears him because he has the potential to
mobilise an electorate in different parts of the country," said
Kris Berwouts, an independent Congo analyst. "There is an aura
of success around him."
The government denies Katumbi's allegation the coup plot
charges against him are politically motivated.
After he was taken to hospital following the tear gas, the
hearing against him was suspended indefinitely, but a former
U.S. soldier amongst four of his bodyguards arrested at a
protest last month is still being held.
Katumbi faces an uphill battle to unify a historically
fractured opposition.
When seven parties from the ruling coalition formed an
opposition bloc in September, newspapers depicted those left as
a sinking ship. Many lawmakers still in the coalition privately
say they are dissatisfied with Kabila, but few have broken
ranks.
More than half of parliament's 500 members signed the
petition last month asking the constitutional court to determine
whether Kabila could stay in power beyond this year.
The result has been a stalemate, one that could prolong
political uncertainty well beyond this year, said Jason Stearns,
director of the Congo Research Group at New York University.
"Delaying tactics will work for a certain amount of time and
buy him months, maybe several more years in power," he said.
"But it's not a long-term strategy."
