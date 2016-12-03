One dead in ENI Congo oil platform fire

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRAZZAVILLE Dec 3 One person was killed in a fire on an oil platform operated by ENI Congo off the coast of the Congo Republic city of Pointe-Noire, the government said.
"The situation is under control. The incident caused one death and five people were injured," said a statement, adding that the government would investigate Thursday's incident on the Foukanda rig.
ENI said in a statement the platform was immediately evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished by emergency teams.
"Of the 45 persons on the platform, five reported slight burns, while one person, a crane operator belonging to Afrimel, was missing at the time of the evacuation," the ENI statement said, adding that the missing person was later found dead.
Congo Republic in November lowered oil and gas royalty rates under a new petroleum code approved by parliament as part of efforts to encourage investment in new exploration.
Companies operating in the country include France's Total , Italy's ENI, London-listed Tullow and the U.S. firm Chevron. (Reporting by Christian Elion in Brazzaville and Giulia Segreti in Milan; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Toby Chopra)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.