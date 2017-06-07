Autos need devices to curb child heatstroke deaths -U.S. lawmakers

By Peter Szekely
June 7 Automakers could help prevent accidental
deaths of small children left in hot cars by installing devices
to remind drivers to check their back seats for passengers
before getting out, three U.S. lawmakers sponsoring a safety
measure said on Wednesday.
The bipartisan group of lawmakers joined safety experts and
parents with testimonials of personal tragedies to publicly
press for a law they said would have averted many of the 800
deaths of children left in overheated cars since 1990.
"It should be bipartisan, non-partisan, it should be
America's legislation," Rep. Peter King, a New York Republican
told a Washington press conference.
The bill, known as the Helping Overcome Trauma for Children
Alone in Rear Seats, or HOT CARS, Act, would instruct the U.S.
Transportation Department to issue a rule requiring new cars to
have systems that alert drivers check their back seats after
they turn off their engines.
Representative Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat and a chief
sponsor of the bill, lauded General Motors Co for already
installing rear-seat reminders in its 2018 model Buick,
Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles.
The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers said it would
review the legislation and "provide guidance," but added that
under the bill it would take about 20 years before all cars were
equipped with the new technology.
"Greater public awareness saves lives today," alliance
spokesman Scott Hall said in a statement.
Stories of children, as well as pets, who die while left
unattended in hot cars tend to horrify Americans each summer.
Miles Harrison of suburban Washington recounted the highly
publicized death of his adopted young son, when he forgot to
drop him at daycare and left him in his car at work on a hot
July day nine years ago. He was tried and found not guilty of
involuntary manslaughter.
"It really did not matter to me whether I was found guilty
or innocent," he said. "I still have not forgiven myself and
don't know if I have the capacity to do so."
The Russian government later used the tragedy as partial
justification for banning U.S. citizens from adopting Russian
orphans, naming the law after the child.
(Reporting by Peter Szekely; Editing by David Gregorio)