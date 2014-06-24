U.S. Senate, House unveil dueling budget plans for SEC, CFTC

| WASHINGTON, June 24
WASHINGTON, June 24 The U.S. Senate and House of
Representatives have released dueling fiscal 2015 budget
proposals for the country's top two financial market regulators,
with Democrats seeking more funding and Republicans urging more
belt-tightening and limits on how money is spent.
The two opposing spending bills mark the latest partisan
dispute over how much money to allocate for the Securities and
Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
Both agencies have said they need major budget boosts to
help them implement increased responsibilities under the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
Republicans who are critical of the law and concerned
generally about the federal deficit have been reluctant to
approve big budget boosts for the two agencies, while Democrats
have sided with the regulators' pleas for more resources.
A proposed spending bill approved by a Democratically
controlled Senate appropriations panel on Tuesday calls for
increasing the SEC's budget to $1.7 billion for fiscal 2015,
which begins Oct. 1, from $1.35 billion this fiscal year.
The CFTC budget would rise to $280 million from $215 million
this year.
Those figures, which track a prior funding request from the
White House, are less rosy than the numbers proposed by the
Republican-controlled U.S. House.
Last week, a House appropriations panel released a draft
bill that calls for only a modest $50 million budget boost for
the SEC.
The SEC would also be limited in how it could use the
increased funds, with most of it being earmarked for technology
projects, and it would be restricted from spending money out of
its reserve fund.
The bill is slated for a committee vote on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a separate House appropriations panel that
oversees the CFTC's spending approved a bill in late May that
affords the agency a tiny increase up to about $217.6 million.
It too requires certain funds be spent on technology
improvements.
A House floor vote on the bill with the CFTC's funding level
was postponed earlier this month, and is expected to take place
sometime after the July 4 holiday, a House appropriations panel
spokeswoman said.
It is still unclear how the House and Senate will iron out
their differences on the SEC and CFTC budgets.
But there will likely be less wiggle room than in prior
years.
That is because House and Senate leaders already set the
overall federal spending level for fiscal 2015 under a deal
struck earlier this year.
The deal was hatched following a bitter fight over fiscal
2014 funding that led to a 16-day government shutdown last fall.
