U.S. House Republicans push info-sharing cyber bill

* Any legislation tough to pass as election approaches
* House, Senate considering several cyber bills
* New House bill similar to McCain bill in the Senate
WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. companies and the
federal government would be able to share information about
cybersecurity threats more easily under a bill introduced in the
U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The proposed legislation and related bills before Congress
r espond t o widespread and growing concern about incursions into
U.S. networks by hackers looking to steal everything from state
secrets to credit card numbers to intellectual property.
The bill sponsored by Representatives Mary Bono Mack and
Marsha Blackburn, both Republicans, increases penalties for
hacking into servers and removes roadblocks that prevent
government security experts from discussing threats with their
counterparts at Internet service providers and other companies.
The House bill introduced on Tuesday is very similar to
legislation in the Senate proposed by Sen. John McCain earlier
this month.
With members of both parties jockeying for position in
advance of the Nov. 6 election, it is likely to be tough to pass
any major legislation this year. Still, experts are hopeful the
two chambers will agree on some sort of cybersecurity bill
because lawmakers on both sides of the aisle believe it is
needed.
MANY CYBERSECURITY BILLS
Rep. Jim Langevin called the Bono Mack bill thoughtful, but
inadequate. In particular, he criticized its reliance on a
voluntary approach to address vulnerabilities in critical
infrastructure such as the electric grid.
"That approach has failed us over the last decade," he said
in a statement. "We need swift action to compel these companies
to invest in our national security before it's too late."
Langevin has co-sponsored legislation that would establish
cybersecurity standards for critical, private networks.
The House is also considering a bill introduced by
Representative Mike Rogers, the Republican chairman of the U.S.
House of Representatives intelligence committee, and the panel's
senior Democrat, Representative C.A. "Dutch" Ruppersberger.
That bill would allow the National Security Agency, for
example, to tell internet service providers about different
cyber threats the intelligence agency has detected so the ISP
can then block traffic to its customers from anything with that
signature.
On the Senate side, there is a comprehensive bill supported
by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid t hat would require upgrades
in security for critical national infrastructure to prevent a
catastrophic attack on the nation's water supply, electric grid,
financial networks and transportation infrastructure.
The legislative efforts follows a spate of high profile
hacks that have alarmed experts. Victims have included defense
contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corp, Web search
leader Google Inc, Citigroup Inc and exchange
operator Nasdaq OMX.
Politicians have not been immune. In 2008, hackers targeted
both President Barack Obama and McCain's presidential campaigns.
The White House is eager to see cybersecurity legislation,
but Howard Schmidt, the White House cybersecurity policy
coordinator, has said the federal government could do more even
without legislation. As one example, the Department of Energy
could push harder to prompt electric utilities to ward off
hacking intrusions.