UPDATE 1-US House budget chair questions Pentagon budget cuts

By David Alexander and Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, March 29 The Pentagon budget for
next year is dishonest and generals who have endorsed it on
Capitol Hill are not giving Congress their "true advice," a
senior Republican lawmaker on budget matters said on Thursday
amid rising rhetoric over looming defense cuts.
Representative Paul Ryan, head of the budget committee of
the House of Representatives, said the defense budget President
Barack Obama sent to Congress last month was driven by spending
constraints and not by the new U.S. military strategy unveiled
in January.
"We don't think the generals are giving us their true
advice. We don't think the generals believe that their budget is
really the right budget," Ryan told a forum sponsored by the
National Journal magazine hours before his own budget plan
passed the House.
He said the Pentagon's new U.S. defense strategy calls for a
shift to the Pacific, a move that means you need a Navy and Air
Force that can extend its reach into those areas.
"This budget doesn't do that. So I think the strategy
doesn't match the budget because I think what is going on here
is this is a budget-driven strategy not a strategy-driven
budget," Ryan said, adding that the spending plan was "not
really a true, honest and accurate budget."
Top defense officials who testify before Congress are sworn
to give their best military advice and the uniformed and
civilian leaders of all four services have testified repeatedly
on the budget in recent weeks.
Pentagon Press Secretary George Little, reacting to Ryan's
comments, said Defense Secretary Leon Panetta "expects honest,
straightforward input from our military leadership and he
believes that's precisely what they do on a regular basis, time
and time again."
A spokesman for Ryan seemed to backtrack later, saying the
congressman "believes the integrity of our generals and admirals
is unimpeachable."
The top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee told
an audience at the Rand corporation think tank he thought the
debate over whether the strategy was driven by the budget was
"endless and to my mind ridiculous."
"The clear implication is that any strategy that is driven
by a budget is somehow ... heretical. How dare you put our
national security on a budget? That strikes me as insane because
every decision that we all make is driven in part by the
budget," said Representative Adam Smith.
HOW DEEP TO CUT?
Top uniformed officers who have testified to Congress have
endorsed Pentagon plans to cut back on projected military
spending by $487 billion over the next decade as the United
States winds down the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
But they have warned against a further $500 billion in cuts
that could go into effect next year unless Congress takes action
to stop them. The cuts are part of efforts by Obama and Congress
to end an era of trillion-dollar budget deficits.
The Pentagon said on Thursday it expected hundreds of
thousands of layoffs across the defense industry if lawmakers
did not take action to avert the looming $500 billion in defense
budget cuts.
Frank Kendall, the Defense Department's acting
undersecretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, said
the cuts would force the Pentagon to break many hard-won
contracts with industry, including a multibillion dollar deal
with Boeing Co for development of a new refueling plane.
The Navy's contracts with Lockheed Martin Corp and
Australia's Austal Ltd for littoral combat ships would
also be vulnerable if the mandatory cuts, known as
sequestration, took effect as planned, Kendall told the Senate
Armed Services Committee at his confirmation hearing.
"A lot of the work that we've done over the last couple of
years to try to make more efficient acquisition decisions and
get better contract structures would be broken," he said.
Kendall said the cuts would ripple through all tiers of the
defense industry, hitting small and medium-sized businesses
particularly hard.
He said some of the biggest companies in the sector had
already approached him with concerns about having to provide
advance notice of potential layoffs given the uncertainty caused
by the current budget situation.
Smith, who appealed for Congress to stop fighting every
proposed cut and deal realistically with the U.S. deficit, said
uncertainty over additional defense cuts next year and the
expiration of the Bush tax cuts was suppressing job growth.
"The uncertainty of all this is almost as bad as the
reality," he said. "Businesses out there are not hiring people.
They're laying people off because they don't know" whether
Congress will act in time.