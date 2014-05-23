US lawmaker fears some bank regulator standards too vague

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 23 Federal banking regulators
may be relying too heavily on vague standards such as the risk
of negative news coverage to dictate how banks should be run, a
top Republican lawmaker who oversees financial market issues
said.
In a May 22 letter to four top regulators, Republican
Congressman Jeb Hensarling said that, without data to measure
such "reputational risk," regulators could arbitrarily tell
banks how to run their business.
"The introduction of subjective criteria like 'reputation
risk' into prudential bank supervision can all too easily become
a pretext for the advancement of political objectives," said
Hensarling, who chairs the House of Representatives financial
services committee.
The letter was sent to the heads of the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp, the Federal Reserve, the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency and the National Credit Union
Administration. Hensarling, an important voice in Congress on
financial regulatory matters, demanded an answer by June 12.
A spokesman for the NCUA said the agency appreciates that
Hensarling is "sharing his concerns" and will work to provide a
response. The Federal Reserve and the FDIC also received the
letter and will respond, two spokespeople added. A spokesman for
the OCC declined to comment.
Although Republicans have had a hard time enacting any
legislation to scale back financial regulation, they have
continued to pressure regulators on how rules should be
implemented.
Hensarling's letter particularly focuses on an early-stage
proposal by the Fed to impose tougher regulations on banks such
as Goldman Sachs and Citigroup who are doing
business in physical commodities such as metals and oil. The
Fed's proposal briefly mentions some concerns that banks that
are in the physical commodities business could face reputational
damage.
Federal banking regulators generally rely on a rating system
of objective metrics to help guide regulatory decisions on
banking activities and whether they are permissible.
This system, known as CAMELS, uses standards including
capital adequacy, assets, management capability, earnings,
liquidity and sensitivity to market risk.
Hensarling said he has started to notice references to
"reputation risk" creeping into other various documents from
banking regulators as well, such as guidance from the FDIC and
OCC on deposit advance products.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Andrew Hay)