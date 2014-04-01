U.S. SEC probing high-speed trading

WASHINGTON, April 1 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has active investigations into
high-frequency trading, the head of the agency said on Tuesday.
"We currently have a number of ongoing investigations
regarding various market integrity and structure issues
including high frequency trading and automated trading," SEC
Chair Mary Jo White said before a Congressional hearing.
The disclosure comes a day after the Federal Bureau of
Investigation confirmed it has been conducting a wide-ranging
probe into high-speed trading for months, an outgrowth from the
years-long crackdown on insider-trading.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bernard Orr)