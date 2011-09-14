UPDATE 2-W. House faulted for quick review of Solyndra loan

* Quick review missed Solyndra's cash problems

* DOE says Solyndra should not overshadow loan program

* Republican lawmakers ask if Solyndra was tip of iceberg

* Company executives to appear before Congress next week

By Christopher Doering

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The Obama Administration missed signs of financial trouble at solar panel maker Solyndra as it rushed to award the now-bankrupt company a stimulus loan of nearly $535 million in time for a groundbreaking event, Republican lawmakers said on Tuesday.

Solyndra LLC's bankruptcy and ensuing criminal investigation into the California-based company has sparked outrage over administration efforts to spark a clean energy industry and create jobs through stimulus spending.

Republicans who investigated the Solyndra loan released documents at a House hearing, saying they found political pressure caused officials "to miss or disregard numerous shortcomings regarding Solyndra's financial viability."

Emails and documents "raise troubling questions" about whether the Office of Management and Budget rushed to complete its loan review in time for a September 2009 groundbreaking at Solyndra with Vice President Joe Biden and others.

"These documents raise questions as to whether the Solyndra loan guarantee was pushed to approval before it was ready in order for the administration to highlight the stimulus, and whether additional time might have resulted in stronger mitigation of the risks presented by the deal," it said.

Jonathan Silver, who heads the energy department's loan guarantee program, denied the charges, saying the loan process "wasn't rushed" and was based on "several years of due diligence."

He also told the House Energy and Commerce's oversight and investigations panel the loan was granted to Solyndra based on merits, not political pressure or favoritism.

Silver told lawmakers the administration has no intention of "walking away" from investing in renewable energy projects despite the problems plaguing Solyndra.

"While we are all disappointed in the outcome, securing America's leadership in this vital new industry requires that we support innovation and deployment," he said.

"I can't imagine a scenario in which we would willingly as a country walk away from what would be undoubtedly one of the largest if not the largest industries in the world over the next several decades," said Silver.

"ONE BAD BET?"

Republicans questioned competency of the loan program and ability of the department to effectively distribute another $10 billion in loan guarantees to green technology companies before a Sept. 30 deadline.

"Was Solyndra just one bad bet by an administration rushing to claim credit for the loan guarantee or is it the tip of the iceberg?" asked Fred Upton, the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee."

"If the administration was so wrong about Solyndra after nine months of due diligence how can it possibly exercise the proper controls when doling out another $10 billion in the next couple of weeks?" he asked.

During a visit to its manufacturing facility last year, President Barack Obama praised the company for its technology, making Solyndra a centerpiece of efforts to stimulate the economy and create green jobs.

The California solar-panel maker, citing international competitions, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week. FBI agents searched the company's offices two days later, in a possible probe of the federal loan guarantees.

The U.S. Department of Energy created the loan program for green energy projects under the Bush Administration in 2005, but the first loan guarantee wasn't extended until four years later when the loan office received stimulus funding.

The solar-power panel maker received a $535 million federal loan guarantee in 2009, the first awarded under the program to support innovative green technologies.

Solyndra's top executives were invited to testify before the subcommittee on Wednesday, but delayed their appearance until next week.

Solyndra is the third U.S. solar firm to declare bankruptcy in recent weeks. Tumbling prices on solar panels worldwide have hit profits at industry heavyweights such as China's Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd STP.N and U.S.-based First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) this year. Small, up-and-coming solar companies have found it increasingly difficult to stay afloat. [nN1E77O11T]

(Additional reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Russell Blinch and David Gregorio)