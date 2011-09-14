UPDATE 2-W. House faulted for quick review of Solyndra loan

* Quick review missed Solyndra's cash problems
By Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The Obama Administration
missed signs of financial trouble at solar panel maker Solyndra
as it rushed to award the now-bankrupt company a stimulus loan
of nearly $535 million in time for a groundbreaking event,
Republican lawmakers said on Tuesday.
Solyndra LLC's bankruptcy and ensuing criminal
investigation into the California-based company has sparked
outrage over administration efforts to spark a clean energy
industry and create jobs through stimulus spending.
Republicans who investigated the Solyndra loan released
documents at a House hearing, saying they found political
pressure caused officials "to miss or disregard numerous
shortcomings regarding Solyndra's financial viability."
Emails and documents "raise troubling questions" about
whether the Office of Management and Budget rushed to complete
its loan review in time for a September 2009 groundbreaking at
Solyndra with Vice President Joe Biden and others.
"These documents raise questions as to whether the Solyndra
loan guarantee was pushed to approval before it was ready in
order for the administration to highlight the stimulus, and
whether additional time might have resulted in stronger
mitigation of the risks presented by the deal," it said.
Jonathan Silver, who heads the energy department's loan
guarantee program, denied the charges, saying the loan process
"wasn't rushed" and was based on "several years of due
diligence."
He also told the House Energy and Commerce's oversight and
investigations panel the loan was granted to Solyndra based on
merits, not political pressure or favoritism.
Silver told lawmakers the administration has no intention
of "walking away" from investing in renewable energy projects
despite the problems plaguing Solyndra.
"While we are all disappointed in the outcome, securing
America's leadership in this vital new industry requires that
we support innovation and deployment," he said.
"I can't imagine a scenario in which we would willingly as
a country walk away from what would be undoubtedly one of the
largest if not the largest industries in the world over the
next several decades," said Silver.
"ONE BAD BET?"
Republicans questioned competency of the loan program and
ability of the department to effectively distribute another $10
billion in loan guarantees to green technology companies before
a Sept. 30 deadline.
"Was Solyndra just one bad bet by an administration rushing
to claim credit for the loan guarantee or is it the tip of the
iceberg?" asked Fred Upton, the chairman of the House Energy
and Commerce Committee."
"If the administration was so wrong about Solyndra after
nine months of due diligence how can it possibly exercise the
proper controls when doling out another $10 billion in the next
couple of weeks?" he asked.
During a visit to its manufacturing facility last year,
President Barack Obama praised the company for its technology,
making Solyndra a centerpiece of efforts to stimulate the
economy and create green jobs.
The California solar-panel maker, citing international
competitions, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last
week. FBI agents searched the company's offices two days later,
in a possible probe of the federal loan guarantees.
The U.S. Department of Energy created the loan program for
green energy projects under the Bush Administration in 2005,
but the first loan guarantee wasn't extended until four years
later when the loan office received stimulus funding.
The solar-power panel maker received a $535 million federal
loan guarantee in 2009, the first awarded under the program to
support innovative green technologies.
Solyndra's top executives were invited to testify before
the subcommittee on Wednesday, but delayed their appearance
until next week.
Solyndra is the third U.S. solar firm to declare bankruptcy
in recent weeks. Tumbling prices on solar panels worldwide have
hit profits at industry heavyweights such as China's Suntech
Power Holdings Co Ltd STP.N and U.S.-based First Solar Inc
(FSLR.O) this year. Small, up-and-coming solar companies have
found it increasingly difficult to stay afloat. [nN1E77O11T]
