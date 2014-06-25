UPDATE 2-U.S. senator warns as Walgreen weighs overseas tax deal

(Adds no comment from Walgreen, background, update share price)
By Kevin Drawbaugh
WASHINGTON, June 25 As Walgreen Co, the
largest U.S. drugstore chain, edged closer to potentially moving
its tax home base abroad, the senior U.S. senator from its home
state said on Wednesday that he hoped the company would not take
such a step.
Illinois Democrat Richard Durbin told Reuters in an
interview that he spoke with a Walgreen lobbyist on Tuesday. "I
told him I hope that the rumor's not true," Durbin said.
Durbin, the Senate's second-highest ranking Democrat, said
Walgreen, now based in a Chicago suburb, would be ill-advised to
pursue an "inversion" deal with Switzerland's Alliance Boots
Holding Ltd.
"Because of their national reach, they are a uniquely
American company, and I think it would really hurt their image
if they decided to give up on this country and to head overseas
to make a couple extra dollars," he said.
A Walgreen spokesman declined to make an immediate comment.
With more than 8,200 drugstores in all 50 states, Walgreen
has been under pressure from some of its investors to buy out
the stake it does not already own in Alliance Boots and
establish a new tax domicile in Switzerland.
Such tax-saving inversion deals, while still rare, are on
the rise and are causing concern in Washington.
Durbin said he will introduce legislation on Thursday meant
to keep multinational corporations from fleeing the United
States for tax reasons and to reward those that remain
U.S.-based, pay a fair wage and create U.S. jobs.
"I'm troubled by all the rumors that are flying about major
American corporations that are prepared to give up on America to
game the system and get a tax break overseas. I hope some of the
rumors aren't true because some companies that I really respect
are at least considering that possibility," he said.
A Reuters review showed that about 50 inversions have been
done since 1982, with half of them occurring just since 2008.
Drugmakers have accounted for many of these recent deals,
driven partly by tax considerations and partly by other factors,
such as drug pipelines and locating of intellectual property. A
Walgreen inversion would be a purer tax play, said analysts.
Walgreen on Tuesday withdrew its profit and revenue
forecasts for 2016, saying it had yet to work out several
aspects of its planned acquisition of Alliance Boots.
Walgreen bought 45 percent of Alliance Boots in 2012 and has
an option to buy the rest in 2015. The U.S. company said it
would update investors about the proposed purchase of the rest
of Europe's largest pharmacy chain by late July or early August.
Chief Executive Greg Wasson said on a post-earnings
conference call that any deal would be assessed for what it
could do "as far as our effective tax rate."
Walgreen shares closed up 2.4 percent at $74.19 apiece in
moderately bullish trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)