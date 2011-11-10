UPDATE 1-Connacher Q3 profit falls; cuts FY output view

(Follows alerts)
Nov 10 Connacher Oil and Gas
posted a slight drop in third-quarter profit and cut its
production outlook for the year, as a result of delays in
bringing some wells into operation.
"The completion of these wells has been delayed by events
beyond our control, including the unavailability of equipment
and services on a timely basis and wet weather conditions," the
company said in a statement.
Calgary-based Connacher cut its output forecast by 1-2
percent to 14,150-15,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boe/d) for the full year, compared with the outlook given in
the second quarter.
July-September net income was C$3.6 million, or 1 Canadian
cents a share, versus C$4.2 million, or 1 Canadian cent a share,
a year ago.
Revenue, net of royalties, rose 47 percent to C$232.8
million.
