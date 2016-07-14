版本:
UK's Connect Group appoints new CFO

July 14 Connect Group Plc, the largest newspaper and magazine distributor in the UK, said it had appointed David Bauernfeind as its finance chief effective Aug. 15.

Bauernfeind will take over from Nick Gresham, who is stepping down as CFO to pursue new opportunities.

Connect, which also operates parcel delivery services in the UK, said Bauernfeind was CFO at Xchanging Plc until June. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

