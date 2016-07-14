Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 Connect Group Plc, the largest newspaper and magazine distributor in the UK, said it had appointed David Bauernfeind as its finance chief effective Aug. 15.
Bauernfeind will take over from Nick Gresham, who is stepping down as CFO to pursue new opportunities.
Connect, which also operates parcel delivery services in the UK, said Bauernfeind was CFO at Xchanging Plc until June. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: