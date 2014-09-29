Connected cars: Is AT&T leaving Verizon in its rear-view mirror?

| WASHINGTON/DETROIT, Sept 29
Communications, the No.1 U.S. wireless carrier known for
its widespread coverage, is falling behind its biggest rival in
what many are betting will be the next big thing in the wireless
industry: connected cars.
The reason? Simply put, the type of network Verizon uses
isn't global.
The $1.7 trillion wireless industry has just about reached
capacity for growth, and mobile companies are turning to
connected devices for future revenue. Connected cars, which hook
up with a wireless network, currently allow you to do everything
from turning an auto into a Wifi link for other devices, to
honking its horn from anywhere in the world. The cars are also
able to update software remotely.
The market for such technology is just getting ramped up. It
produced revenue of $8 billion in 2013 and is expected to bring
in $20 billion annually by 2018, according to Juniper Research.
So far, AT&T has announced deals with brands at eight
automakers and Verizon is trailing with four announced deals.
Sprint has announced two and T-Mobile has announced one. The
value of such deals have not been disclosed.
Verizon, for its part, rejects the notion that it is falling
behind. It says it is offering more robust services to consumers
and auto makers than its rivals.
GLOBAL ADVANTAGE
But AT&T appears to have the edge because its network uses
specifications that have become a global standard, analysts and
consultants said. Verizon's network specs are only used in a
handful of countries.
While that hasn't stopped Verizon from becoming the United
States' most popular carrier, it puts the company at a
disadvantage with automakers who want to manufacture cars that
work on a common standard worldwide.
AT&T has also developed a universal SIM card for cars,
tractors and shipments that can be programmed remotely to adapt
to networks around the world. Verizon has to install
location-specific settings on cars depending on where they are
shipped.
The global reach of AT&T's network type was a key factor in
Audi's decision to sign a deal with AT&T in early September. "We
needed a foreign app that was acceptable in Europe and the
U.S.," said Brad Stertz, Audi's corporate communications
manager. "That narrowed the choices for us at that point."
Unlike AT&T's 3G network, Verizon's does not allow customers
to make a phone call and access the Internet at the same time.
So in an emergency, Verizon's connected cars can't diagnose
problems with vehicle through its data network and call the
customer through the car at the same time.
This factor was one of the reasons General Motors Co.
signed a deal with AT&T in February 2013 for a new line
of connected cars, after almost 20 years in partnership with
Verizon.
"We all multi-task every day, so why shouldn't our cars
multi-task?" said Kevin Jackson, a connected customer specialist
at General Motors.
THE COMEBACK?
That's not to say that Verizon cannot catch up. A new wave
of technology known as Long-Term Evolution will eventually
override the distinction between the two network types. By
transforming voice calls into data, the technology will allow
Verizon users to place calls and access the internet
simultaneously. But analysts said automakers may have to wait
until 2020 before the technology can be reliably used. At that
point, they add, it may be too little, too late for Verizon.
Verizon's president of Telematics, Erik Goldman disagrees.
The company, which in 2012 bought Hughes Telematics, a maker of
voice and data connectivity systems for cars, is not providing
just a wireless connection, he said.
The company answers customer help lines for support on
vehicles, trains car dealers to know how to properly activate
the connection in the cars and helps customers with billing
issues. Unlike AT&T, the company does not partner with any third
party for these services.
"Our strategy is to do the entire ecosystem ourselves. It
allows us to participate up and down the value chain," said
Goldman.
Another sign of life for Verizon: Wireless carriers often
sign deals not with an automaker as a whole, but for a
particular make and model of a line of cars, leaving Verizon
plenty of opportunities to score deals with automakers around
the world.
For example, AT&T's deal with Audi only encompasses the A3
and Q3 cars, leaving other Audi models up for grabs.
Said Elizabeth Kerton executive director of the Autotech
Council, which connects car companies with technologies and
start ups: "I would not recommend AT&T get lazy."
