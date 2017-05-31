Connecticut offers incentives in bid to keep Aetna

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 31 The state of Connecticut, once
known as the insurance capital of the world, has been trying to
woo health insurer Aetna with incentives to stay in the
state, Governor Dannel Malloy said on Wednesday.
His remarks came in response to reports that the insurance
giant was considering moving out of the state, which would be a
blow to Connecticut and its capital, Hartford, both of which
already face tenuous fiscal and economic futures.
Last year, General Electric said it was leaving its
longtime home in Fairfield, Connecticut, for a Boston location.
Connecticut was recently downgraded by the three biggest
Wall Street credit rating agencies over concerns about its
dimming economy and an April tax revenue shortfall that have
rattled its budget.
Hartford is facing its own deficit and has been in talks
with bankruptcy lawyers about possible representation, according
to local news reports.
In a statement, Aetna said it was in negotiations with
several states about a relocation of its headquarters, "with the
goal of broadening our access to innovation and the talent that
will fill knowledge economy-type positions."
"We remain committed to our Connecticut-based employees and
the Hartford campus, and hope to have a final resolution by
early summer," it said.
Malloy said he believed the "vast majority of the 5,800 jobs
in Connecticut will stay here, and that they could continue to
choose Connecticut as their regulator," according to prepared
remarks.
"My administration has met and spoken with senior Aetna
leadership multiple times in recent months," the Democratic
governor said. The state made "formal offers" of direct
incentives, "including matching anything put on the table from a
competing state."
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin took a less optimistic tone in
statements on Wednesday, saying: "I think it is clear that Aetna
decided a long time ago to relocate their corporate headquarters
out of Connecticut."
"Losing Aetna's flag is a hard blow for the state and for
the greater Hartford region," he said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Peter Cooney)