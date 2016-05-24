REFILE-Connecticut pays more to borrow following downgrades

(Replaces "of" with "over" in the last paragraph)
NEW YORK May 24 The premium Connecticut pays to
borrow money in the municipal bond market grew during a sale of
the state's debt on Tuesday, a sign that investors are demanding
more to hold the debt following recent downgrades from two
ratings agencies.
The state sold $512.9 million of general obligation debt,
with the sale pricing for institutional investors on Tuesday.
The preliminary yield of the 10-year general obligation debt was
2.33 percent, 70 basis points over the AAA benchmark, according
to data complied by Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Dan Grebler)