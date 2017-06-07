Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power

June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill
Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from
Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
Earlier this week, Dominion said it will begin a "strategic
reassessment" of the 2,088-megawatt Millstone plant after
another bill that would allow the state to buy power from the
plant failed to get enough votes. That other bill was Senate
Bill 106.
Senate Bill 778, which the Senate passed this morning,
authorizes the commissioner of the state Department of Energy &
Environmental Protection to conduct an appraisal to determine
whether the state will conduct a competitive procurement process
for nuclear power.
Before it becomes law, Bill 778 has to pass the state house
before the session ends at midnight Wednesday and be signed by
the governor.
Connecticut is one of several states looking for ways to
boost their nuclear plants' revenues to keep them in service to
preserve benefits they provide, including carbon-free energy,
jobs, taxes and energy diversification.
In 2016, New York and Illinois adopted rules to subsidize
some reactors that were in danger of closing before their
licenses expire as cheap and abundant shale gas has cut power
prices over the past several years, making it uneconomic for
nuclear operators to keep some units operating.
While other generators with mostly gas-fired plants, like
NRG Energy Inc, Dynegy Inc and Calpine Corp
, challenge those New York and Illinois rules in federal
court, other states - Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey - have
considered adopting similar rules to protect their reactors.
"We don't believe that fair and equitable power markets can
be sustained when giving handouts or subsidies to nuclear
operators. The suggestion that Dominion is somehow in a lesser
position to participate in the power market is pure fiction,"
said NRG spokesman David Gaier.
If the Connecticut commissioner decides to go forward with
the nuclear power purchases, the state can either require
electric utilities to buy nuclear power for a period of three to
ten years, or issue a solicitation for baseload zero-carbon
resources, including nuclear.
Ken Holt, a spokesman at Millstone, said it was premature to
speculate on what the company may do if Bill 778 does not pass.
He said Dominion has already sold 85 percent of the power
Millstone is expected to generate in 2017 to hedge funds and
other purchasers.
While the company usually sells some of the plant's power
three years in advance, Holt said Dominion has not sold
Millstone's power beyond this year because it was waiting to see
where prices would go and the outcome of the legislation.
Next-day power prices in New England averaged $35.40 per
megawatt hour in 2016, the lowest on record, according to
Reuters data going back to 2001. That compares with a 10-year
average (2007-2016) of $59.02.
