Stamford, Connecticut lures NBC Sports, 450 jobs

Oct 25 NBC Sports Group (CMCSA.O) has chosen Stamford, Connecticut, for new studios and offices at a former Clairol factory, promising to add 450 jobs in return for a $20 million loan, Governor Dannel Malloy said on Tuesday.

The new Stamford location for NBC Sports Group starting in 2012 will consolidate much of the group's northeast operations, the governor and the company said in a statement.

NBC also will build a studio for the National Hockey League Network for most of the hockey network's workers.

New York City, Stamford and New Jersey's Jersey City compete for big employers with incentive packages. Stamford, which years ago lured hedge funds and other major financial companies from New York City, looks likely to intensify the rivalry for media companies.

Malloy recently persuaded UBS AG (UBS.N) to remain in Stamford instead of shifting some highly paid investment bankers to New York City. (Reporting by Joan Gralla. Editing by Robert MacMillan)