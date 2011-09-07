UPDATE 3-Furniture, mattress sales to lift Conn's profit

* Q2 adj EPS $0.17 vs est $0.11

Sept 7 Electronics and home appliances retailer Conn's Inc forecast a strong year ahead as it gains from higher selling prices in major categories, and is eyeing growth in the more profitable furniture and mattress market.

Shares rose as much as 37 percent to $7.43 on Wednesday, recouping most of their losses over the past month. Both the wider S&P 500 and the Dow Jones index were also up about 2 percent.

The company, founded in 1890 as a plumbing company, has grappled with lower selling prices of television sets and lower unit sales of home appliances over the past three years, resulting in persistent declines in sales and profits.

Conn's disappointing second-quarter retail sales results last month had hit the retailer's shares, but a bright profit outlook has given investors renewed hope of a turnaround sparked by strong furniture and mattress sales.

An increase in higher-margin furniture and mattress sales helped Beaumont, Texas-based Conn's offset a drop in sales of its consumer electronics, appliances and home office categories during its latest reported quarter.

Conn's, which provides shoppers flexible credit options to buy its products, said it will continue to remodel stores and offer new products to drive growth in the furniture and mattress market.

Mattress retailers like Tempur-Pedic International Inc and Sealy Corp also posted market-beating quarterly results, earlier this year.

Conn's furniture and mattresses same-store sales rose 11 percent in the second quarter.

Like many retailers, the company has increased prices in many categories to counter rising costs and continues to eye further price hikes to improve margins.

"As we improve customer awareness, square footage, sales expertise, our in-store presentation and our product offering...we can continue to grow furniture and mattress sales," Chief Executive Theodore Wright said on a conference call with analysts.

Conn's became a publicly traded company in late November 2003 and now operates 71 stores in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. It plans to open 5-7 stores in states where it is not currently present next year.

The retailer, which also sells lawn and garden products, saw retail segment gross margin rise to 28.9 percent from 25.7 percent last year, softening the blow of a 12.8 percent decline in overall same-store sales.

The company also posted an improvement in delinquency rates for the third straight quarter and will now develop its internet facility for buying products on credit as the growth in online applications indicates substantial consumer demand.

The speciality retailer, which competes with Best Buy Co and Hhgregg Inc , had benefited during the recession by offering credit options and lower prices to the cash-strapped U.S. consumers but it saw a rise in defaults last year.

Conn's expects to earn 65-75 cents a share for the full year, while analysts were expecting 54 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also forecast retail segment gross margin of 27-29 percent in the last two quarters of the year.

Excluding one-off charges related to payoffs and store closings, Conn's earned 17 cents a share in the second quarter, topping Wall Street expectations of 11 cents a share.

Revenue fell 13.5 percent to $184.4 million in the second quarter. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Viraj Nair)