UPDATE 1-Conn's beats estimates on better margins

April 3 Electronics and home appliances retailer
Conn's Inc reported fourth-quarter results above market
expectations on improved margins, and the company raised its
fiscal 2013 guidance.
Beaumont, Texas-based Conn's expects earnings for financial
year 2013 to be between $1.2 and $1.3 per share, up from $1.05
to $1.15 it expected earlier.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.11 for the
year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Conn's, which competes with Best Buy Co and Hhgregg
Inc, also sees same-store sales rising in mid to high
single digits in the year.
For the quarter ended January 31, the company reported
earnings of $7.7 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with a
loss of $3.5 million, or 12 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $226.7 million. Comparable store
sales, or sales at stores open for at least 12 months rose 12.1
percent. Adjusted retail gross margin rose 460 basis points to
29.7 percent
On an adjusted basis, Conn's reported earnings of 34 cents.
Analysts had expected the company to post earnings of 29
cents on a revenue of $221.9 million.
The company's shares, which have more than tripled in the
last one year, closed at $16.49 on Monday on Nasdaq.