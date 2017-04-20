RPT-ConocoPhillips takes slow, steady route in race for oil profits

(Repeats to additional customers with no changes to text)
By Gary McWilliams
HOUSTON, April 20 ConocoPhillips has
beaten its 2017 asset sales target less than four months into
the year, after shedding $30.8 billion worth of energy assets in
six years.
But instead of a chorus of cheers on Wall Street, Chief
Executive Ryan Lance is facing investor skepticism that the
company can deliver growth from remaining oil and gas fields.
ConocoPhillips' most recent sales of Canadian oil-sands
properties and U.S. natural gas wells for a combined $16 billion
will part with nearly 30 percent of its proved reserves in order
to deliver near-term shareholder payouts and pare debt. For a
graphic, click tmsnrt.rs/2pKHtZQ
Lance told Reuters the sales to Cenovus Energy and
Hilcorp Energy Co will fulfill promises to reduce long-term debt
by 42 percent to $15 billion, fund $6 billion in share purchases
and help reshape the company for an era of low and volatile
energy prices.
Drilling in two shale regions should help restore falling
U.S. output by the fourth quarter.
"I don't worry about production and reserves in the
company," he told Reuters in an interview, citing oil and gas
fields that could be upgraded to proved reserves over time.
ConocoPhillips can achieve flat to 2 percent annual
production growth on its properties, after adjustments for
sales, and deliver shareholder payouts, he said.
But interviews with portfolio managers, former employees and
industry analysts point to the frequent sales as a short-term
fix. They worry ConocoPhillips' plan for modest production
growth, flat capital spending and steady shareholder payouts
pales in comparison to rivals that have retooled themselves to
deliver sharply higher growth rates.
The danger of its reliance on fewer assets was driven home
in recent weeks as a fire at a supplier hurt its ability to ship
crude from oil-sands properties.
Mike Breard, who tracks energy stocks for Hodges Capital
Management, said the strategy lacks appeal.
"If I wanted yield, I'd buy something else. If I wanted
growth, I buy something else. I just don't see what customers
would want to be in that in-between situation," Breard said.
The Houston company projects its daily production of crude
and natural gas will fall 26 percent after the latest sales to
about 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe). Barclays
expects overall it won't return to production growth on a
full-year basis until 2019.
"They've sold a very valuable asset," said Marc Heilweil,
senior portfolio manager at Atlanta-based investment firm Gratus
Capital, referring to the oil-sands holdings.
The deal will "make it harder for them to fully replace
reserves down the line" because shale-oil properties have
shorter productive lives, he said.
To ensure growth, oil producers must continually add
reserves to offset production and the natural decline that
occurs in oil-and-gas properties.
In 2012, ConocoPhillips spun off its refining business,
leaving the ranks of the large, integrated companies like Exxon
Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, and putting it
among a group of mostly-small U.S. independent exploration and
production companies.
Lance, who was the company's technology chief, became
ConocoPhillips' chairman and CEO upon the spin off. He pledged
to boost output by 3 percent to 5 percent annually by tapping
its large pool of deep-water, oil-sands and conventional
oil-and-gas properties. That goal ended two years later as
prices collapsed, forcing it to borrow heavily to cover its
spending on production. ConocoPhillips later cut its dividend.
Its lack of exposure to refining has helped its shares stand
out recently. The company's stock is down 4.3 percent year to
date, even after an about 9 percent jump following the March 29
disclosure of a $3 billion addition to its share buy backs. In
contrast, Chevron is 11.5 percent lower and Exxon is off about
10.8 percent in the same period.
Of analysts with published ratings on the stock, 7 rate it a
strong buy, 11 rate it a buy and 6 rate it a hold. That compares
to Chevron with 6 strong buy ratings, 12 buy ratings and 3 hold
ratings.
VALUE FROM SHALE
Last fall, Lance recast ConocoPhillips as an energy company
able to offer steady shareholder returns on flat production
spending of about $5 billion a year. It shaved its growth target
to as much 2 percent, instead of up to 5 percent, and promised
20 percent to 30 percent of operating cash flow would go to
holders via dividends and buy backs.
He insists the remaining assets can generate substantial
cash from operations even if oil falls below $40 a
barrel. ConocoPhillips is ramping up output from its Eagle Ford
and Bakken shale wells, from another oil-sands property and
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from operations in Australia.
Meanwhile, rivals have cranked up their production much
faster. U.S. shale-focused companies project 15 percent volume
growth this year, says consultancy Wood Mackenzie, and the
larger oil producers such as Chevron are raising output and
delivering fatter dividends.
ConocoPhillips will be producing an average 1.25 million boe
a day in 2019, estimates Barclays. In contrast, Chevron projects
its daily output this year will rise between 103,000 boe and
233,000 boe over 2016's average 2.59 million boe, excluding
divestitures. Chevron pays a 4 percent dividend.
The risk for ConocoPhillips investors is the growth in
production doesn't generate higher free cash flow for share buy
backs, and the 2 percent dividend yield, about half that of
Chevron, becomes the bigger part of returns.
Henry Smith, co-chief investment officer at Haverford Trust,
which invests in companies offering revenue growth and dividend
gains, sold ConocoPhillips shares ahead of its 2016 dividend cut
and has not been tempted back by the new strategy.
ConocoPhillips' pledge to deliver steady returns and growth
is appealing, said Smith. But, he added: "Exxon over the years
has fit that bill." Haverford's oil-industry holdings are Exxon
Mobil Corp, Chevron and Schlumberger NV, he
said.
Tom Bergeron, an equity analyst at Frost Bank, also prefers
other oil producers such as Chevron and Occidental Petroleum
Corp for what he said is their expected growth and their
higher dividend yields.
Lance, who worked summers as an oilfield roughneck while
studying petroleum engineering in Montana, said he understands
investors want proof the company can deliver regular payouts
without the asset sales.
"It'll probably take performance through a cycle to
demonstrate we have the position and the passion to deliver," he
said, referring to the industry's boom and bust periods.
(Editing by Simon Webb and Edward Tobin)