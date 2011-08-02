Conoco sees near-term cost pressures from strong Aussie dollar

PERTH Aug 2 The strong Australian dollar is putting near-term cost pressures on oil major ConocoPhillips , just as it pushes ahead with a major LNG project and looks to double its local workforce in the next few years, Todd Creeger, Conoco's Australia president said.

"The revenue streams are in U.S. dollars and U.S. fiscal policy hasn't helped us out much," he told a business forum on Tuesday. "I'd like to think we can plan our way ahead of the cost increases."

Last week, ConocoPhillips and joint venture partner Origin Energy approved the $14 billion first phase of their 9 million tonne per year Australia Pacific LNG export project.

