版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 31日 星期三 01:27 BJT

UPDATE 1-Conoco restarts 238,000 bpd Linden, NJ refinery

 * Plant was shut Saturday as a precaution ahead of storm
 * New York Harbor gasoline market remained strong
 NEW YORK, Aug 30 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) has
begun the restart process on its 238,000 barrels-per-day
Linden, New Jersey, refinery on Tuesday, according to an
official at the New Jersey Department of Environmental
Protection.
 The refinery was shut down on Saturday of last week in
anticipation of Hurricane Irene.
 A ConocoPhillips spokesperson could not be reached
immediately for comment.
 Sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday
that the refinery was restarting. [ID:nN1E77S0WS]
 With this refinery out of service over the weekend, and
other refinery reductions due to the hurricane, New York Harbor
gasoline differentials gained 4.00 cents per gallon Monday in a
wave of panic-buying.
 That market strength has been sustained into Tuesday,
although few trades have been done thus far and the
differential for end-August F2 RBOB was pegged at either side
of 10.00 cents over the September RBOB futures contract on the
New York Mercantile Exchange.
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Andrea Evans)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐