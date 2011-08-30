UPDATE 1-Conoco restarts 238,000 bpd Linden, NJ refinery

* Plant was shut Saturday as a precaution ahead of storm

* New York Harbor gasoline market remained strong

NEW YORK, Aug 30 ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) has begun the restart process on its 238,000 barrels-per-day Linden, New Jersey, refinery on Tuesday, according to an official at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

The refinery was shut down on Saturday of last week in anticipation of Hurricane Irene.

A ConocoPhillips spokesperson could not be reached immediately for comment.

Sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday that the refinery was restarting. [ID:nN1E77S0WS]

With this refinery out of service over the weekend, and other refinery reductions due to the hurricane, New York Harbor gasoline differentials gained 4.00 cents per gallon Monday in a wave of panic-buying.

That market strength has been sustained into Tuesday, although few trades have been done thus far and the differential for end-August F2 RBOB was pegged at either side of 10.00 cents over the September RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Andrea Evans)