CORRECTED - NJ DEP: Conoco is restarting its 238,000 bpd NJ plant

 (Changes day of refinery closure in paragraph 2)
 NEW YORK, Aug 30 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) has
begun the restart process on its 238,000 barrels-per-day
Linden, New Jersey, refinery on Tuesday, according to an
official at the New Jersey Department of Environmental
Protection.
 The refinery was shut down on Saturday of last week in
anticipation of Hurricane Irene.
 A ConocoPhillips spokesperson could not be reached
immediately for comment.
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr)

