ConocoPhillips submits revised ODP for Bohai oilfield

* Submitted revised ODP, yet to submit EIA

* Says found little evidence of environmental damage

* Details of two funds to be announced soon

* Conoco says not received any lawsuits

BEIJING, Dec 16 The China unit of U.S. firm ConocoPhillips said on Friday it had submitted to the Chinese government a revised Overall Development Plan (ODP) for an offshore Chinese oilfield, which was ordered to shut down in September due to an oil spill.

China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) ordered ConocoPhillips China to halt all operations at Penglai 19-3 at Bohai Bay, China's largest offshore oilfield, after it said the company had failed to seal oil leaks.

The oil spill, which began in June, polluted 6,200 square kilometres of waters, the administration said.

The revised development plan, submitted to China's National Development & Reform Commission, includes measures such as reducing waterflood injection pressure, a ConocoPhillips China spokesperson said.

Unexpected high pressure during oil drilling was one of the main reasons for the oil spill.

Conoco is also working on a new Environmental Impact Assessment which has not been submitted to the Chinese government for approval.

The oceanic administration has asked ConocoPhillips China to draw up a new environmental impact assessment report for the oilfield, which will only be allowed to resume operations after the reports have been approved by the government.

Last month, the administration said the Bohai oil leak is a major accident caused by negligence.