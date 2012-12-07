版本:
Conoco sets 2013 flat budget at $15.8 bln

Dec 7 ConocoPhillips said on Friday its capital budget next year will be $15.8 billion, about flat with this year.

Next year, about 60 percent of the U.S. oil and gas company's spending will be allocated to North American oil and gas properties including the Eagle Ford in south Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota.

Conoco also said it expects to complete its asset sale program next year.

