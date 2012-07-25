ConocoPhillips quarterly profit drops as prices, output weaken

July 25 Oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips posted a drop in second-quarter profit, hit by lower energy prices and a drop in oil and gas output.

Conoco, reporting earnings for the first time since shedding its refining and chemicals business, ported a profit of $2.3 billion, or $1.80 per share, compared with $3 .4 billion, or $2. 41 per share, in the same period a year ago.

Excluding one-time, earnings per share were $1.22, the company said. That topped the $1.17 that analysts on average had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.