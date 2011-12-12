UPDATE 1-ConocoPhillips makes N.Sea gas find, tests needed

OSLO Dec 12 ConocoPhillips has
made a gas find in the southern North Sea near BP's Ula
oil and gas field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on
Monday, but more tests are needed to see if the shallow-water
discovery is worth developing.
"A 40-metre gross gas column was encountered in Jurassic Age
(Ula formation) reservoir rocks, and the reservoir quality in
Triassic rocks was poorer than expected," the directorate said.
ConocoPhillips spokesman Stig Kvendseth said it was too soon
to estimate the amount of natural gas encountered.
"We need further evaluation of the wells before we can
calculate the size of the discovery," he said.
ConocoPhillips is the operator of the production licence,
number 301C, with a 22-percent ownership interest. Its partners
are OMV with 30 percent, DONG with 28
percent and Talisman with 20 percent.
After finding the gas column in Jurassic rocks
ConocoPhillips drilled a sidetrack well that found additional
gas, but with "poorer reservoir quality than expected," the
directorate said.
Although the water depth was only 72 metres, both wells were
drilled under technically challenging high-temperature,
high-pressure subsea conditions.
"It's hard to say at this point, but I don't think it's very
big," said oil analyst Trond Omdal of Arctic Securities.