ConocoPhillips finds gas in North Sea, size unknown

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OSLO Dec 12 Energy company ConocoPhillips has discovered gas in a southern North Sea wildcat well some 19 kilometres south of BP's Ula field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.
"A 40-metre gross gas column was encountered in Jurassic Age (Ula formation) reservoir rocks, and the reservoir quality in Triassic rocks was poorer than expected," the directorate said.
It added: "Further evaluation of the well results is necessary in order to calculate the size of the discovery."
ConocoPhillips is the operator of the production license, 301C, with a 22-percent ownership interest. Its partners are OMV , DONG and Talisman.
PARIS, Feb 9 Pernod Ricard posted higher first-half sales and profits on Thursday as sales of its Jameson Irish whiskey continued to surge in the U.S., its top market, and demand for its Martell cognac improved in China.
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc will close some of its medical businesses and fold other health segments into its artificial intelligence and search teams, the firm said in a statement sent to Reuters on Thursday.